Ukraine shelled Kursk Region 38 times over past day

KURSK, January 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled border areas of the Kursk region 38 times over the past day, with 36 UAVs shot down over the region’s territory, according to the operational summary data provided by Governor Alexander Khinshtein on his Telegram channel.

"Overall, from 9 a.m. on January 16 to 7 a.m. on January 17 [6 a.m. on January 16 to 4 a.m. on January 17 GMT], 36 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were shot down. The enemy shelled border areas with artillery 38 times. Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked our territory by dropping explosive devices 10 times," he wrote.

As a result of explosive devices being dropped from drones, the facade and glazing of two private houses and two cars were damaged in the khutor of Aleksandrovka, Rylsky district. Owners will be provided with necessary assistance for restoration, Khinshtein added.