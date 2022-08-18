China’s Unitree to open office in Russia — founder

BEIJING, August 18. /TASS/. Unitree plans to open a representative office in Russia, partner and founder of the Chinese robotic equipment company Chen Li told TASS at the 7th World Robot Conference.

"We plan to open an office in the US at first and then offices in Europe, Russia and Japan," Chen Li said.

The company is currently selling its products via local distributors in the US, Japan and Russia. "About 600 units last year," Chen Li noted, responding to the question about sales of robots in Russia.