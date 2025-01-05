Israeli air force attacks over 100 military targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, January 5. /TASS/. Israel’s air force (IAF) has attacked more than 100 military targets and eliminated dozens of armed radicals across the entire Gaza Strip over recent days in response to continued projectile attacks from the Palestinian enclave, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the weekend, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a number of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory. In an activity based on IDF intelligence, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists throughout the weekend," the army press service said in a statement.

It added that "the IDF struck a number of launch sites, from which some of the projectiles fired toward Israeli territory over the weekend were identified." The press service noted that "prior to the strikes, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

On January 1, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that if militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group continue to target Israel, they "will face strong strikes that Gaza has not witnessed in a long time.".