Experts note growth of Russians’ demand for air tickets to China, Japan in 2024

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russians were more active in buying air tickets to China, Japan and Vietnam in 2024, experts told TASS.

According to Yandex Travel, the demand for trips soared by 234% for Japan, 143% for Vietnam, 106% for China, and 94% for the Republic of Korea. A similar trend was confirmed by OneTwoTrip. "In 2024, three times more Russian tourists visited Japan than in 2023. Trips to Vietnam, China and South Korea had the demand increased by a factor of two," Elena Shelekhova from OneTwoTrip said.

Turkey remains the most popular country for trips among Russia, OneTwoTrip noted. The UAE is second and Thailand is at the third place.