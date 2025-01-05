Air defenses take down Ukrainian projectile in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region

KURSK, January 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated a Ukrainian projectile over the borderline area of the Kursk Region, local operational headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"A Ukrainian projectile was eliminated in the borderline area of the Kursk Region," it said in a statement.

Ukrainian units counterattacks

Russian units have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours in the borderline Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It specified that units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have delivered strikes on nine Ukrainian brigades and five territorial defense formations.

It added that one of the enemy assault group included two tanks, an obstacle-clearing vehicle and 12 armored fighting vehicles

Ukraine loses up to 340 troops

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 340 troops and four tanks in the Kursk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that Ukrainian losses included three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, 12 armored fighting vehicles, an obstacle-clearing vehicle, 20 motor vehicles and five mortars.