LUGANSK, January 6. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces thwarted more than thirty attempts of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries to penetrate the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), defense expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The analysis of the course of the special military operation on LPR borderlines over the last week. <…> Battlegroup West units thwarted 35 counterattacks of the adversary from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, ten times more against the prior reporting period. Losses of the Ukrainian military units in responsibility areas of Battlegroups North, South and West totaled more than 8,500 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries in the reporting interval," Marochko said.

Russian Armed Forces also destroyed eight tanks, 63 field artillery pieces, 19 EW and counterbattery stations, 14 field ammunition depots and more than 280 various combat vehicles of the enemy in the reporting period, the expert added.