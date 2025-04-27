Moscow court sanctions arrest of suspect in General Moskalik’s murder

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. A Moscow court has sanctioned the arrest of Ignat Kuzin, who confessed to have killed Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalik.

"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court has upheld the motion by the preliminary investigation team and ruled to place Ignat Kuzin in custody for a term of one month," the court’s press service said.

Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff and the Russian Defense Ministry’s negotiator, was killed in a car explosion in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow on Friday morning.

The suspect, Ignat Kuzmin, who has a Ukrainian residence permit and who had been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service, was detained on the following day. He was charged with committing a terror attack, illegal weapons possession and making explosive substances and devices (articles 205, 222.2, 223.2 of the Russian Criminal Code)> He admitted his guilt and said that he was supposed to be paid 18,000 US dollars for the terror attack.