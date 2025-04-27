Russia to explain to US that operation of ZNPP cannot be transferred to it — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia has not received any offers from the United States to hand over the operation of the Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to it and will explain that this is impossible if need be, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"No, we never received such an offer, and if we do, we would explain that the power station, Zaporozhskaya Nuclear Power Station, is run by the Russian Federation state corporation called Rosatom. It is being under monitoring of the IAEA personnel permanently located on the site, and if not for the Ukrainian regular attempts to attack the station and to create a nuclear disaster for Europe and for Ukraine, as well, the safety requirements are fully implemented. It is in very good hands," he said.

"I don't think any change is conceivable," he emphasized.

"We, as I said, we did not receive any proposal which would be specific, so, you know, I understand that journalists have to speculate. We cannot speculate on something which is really not being mentioned during the negotiations," he added.