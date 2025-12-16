USC signs contract with Defense Ministry on building Lada submarines — Puchkov

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry on building a series of Project 677M Lada multipurpose diesel-electric submarines, which will continue to be built at the Admiralty Shipyards, USC Director General Andrey Puchkov said.

"<…> This year, USC shipyards have demonstrated good results. We are currently delivering a third submarine to the Navy. Two more have been undocked. This is the result of effective cooperation between the designers, shipbuilders, and the Navy. This close collaboration has allowed us to move to serial production of the Lada-class submarines. The corresponding contract has already been signed with the Defense Ministry. Their construction will continue here at the Admiralty Shipyards," Puchkov said during the Russian Navy flag raising on the Velikiye Luki diesel-electric submarine, which took place at USC’s Admiralty Shipyards.

Puchkov noted that, to achieve these ambitious goals, USC would continue its consistent work on modernizing and technologically developing the corporation’s enterprises, including the Admiralty Shipyards. This would expand the shipyard’s capacity to build military and civilian vessels.