MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region have become the largest in the three years of the military operation, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Earlier, hackers broke into the databases of the General Staff of the Ukrainian army and according to their information, the losses are estimated at more than 1.7 million people killed, seriously injured and missing.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the failed ‘counteroffensive’ on Zaporozhye and the ‘Kursk adventure’. Thus, the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk Region have become the greatest in all three years," the source said.

It also became known that 43 countries supplied weapons to Ukraine - the entire European Union, as well as Albania, Iceland, Macedonia, Montenegro, Norway, Kosovo, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Georgia, Turkey and Israel.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian army on the Kursk Region began in August, 2024. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost more than 76,500 troops, more than 7,000 units of military equipment in the region. A complete cleansing of the territory lasted for 264 days. In April, 2025, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian army Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin about the completion of the operation to liberate the Kursk Region.