Russia understands US’ ‘impatience’ about settling Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia understands the American side’s "impatience" concerning the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict but such an approach hampers doing "real politic," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"We understand the impatience. Because in American culture, you create expectations, and you ignite tension around those expectations. This does not help to do real politic," he said, commenting on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statements on the need for the soonest solutions on Ukraine.

"But in our case, as I said, we are always ready for dialogue, ready for negotiations, and we would not, you know, begin by banking on a failure. This would be a characteristic of bad dealmakers, inexperienced dealmakers," he explained.

When asked whether Russia and the United States will continue dialogue if the potential peace talks with Ukraine fail, he noted that this question should be addressed to the US administration. "You prejudge the current process by saying that eventual collapse of the talks. We concentrate on doing business, not on thinking, you know, about failures or victories, about anything. Unless you concentrate on the facts, that's what we do. You cannot be serious about what you are doing," he added.