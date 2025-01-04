US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says

NEW YORK, January 4. /TASS/. The US began supplying weapons to Ukraine well before Russia started its special military operation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the New York Times.

"We made sure that well before [the special military operation] happened, starting in September and then again in December, we quietly got a lot of weapons to Ukraine," he said in an interview published on Saturday. "Things like Stingers, Javelins."

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Moscow’s resolve or change the course of the special military operation. US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to make good on his promises to significantly cut support for Kiev after he is sworn in on January 20, 2025.