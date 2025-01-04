UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania

LONDON, January 4. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will send 2,600 troop and 730 vehicles to NATO’s Steadfast Dart drills to be conducted in Bulgari and Romania from January 13 through February 26, the UK Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise". The exercise will also involve the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

"This exercise will help to improve co-ordination and cooperation between NATO Allies, particularly in the early phases of deployment.·The ability of NATO to rapidly deploy is reliant on nations being able to seamlessly operate alongside each other," it said. "The new Allied Reaction Force will not only support the Alliance’s defense in times of crisis but strengthen deterrence against our adversaries - including Russia.".