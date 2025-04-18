Syrian interior ministry conducts operation to crack down on illegal activity in Latakia

TUNIS, April 18. /TASS/. The interior ministry of Syria's transitional government has conducted an operation aimed at curbing illegal activity in several neighborhoods in the Latakia governorate.

According to the ministry’s press statement released by the SANA news agency, the operation was "geared to strengthen security and stability, prevent crime and prosecute those involved in illegal activities, as well as to collect weapons from the population." No further details were given.

On March 6-10, the new Syrian authorities’ security forces suppressed armed rebellions by supporters of the former president of the country, Bashar Assad, in the Latakia, Tartus, Hama, and Homs governorates. More than 1,500 people were killed in the upheavals.

On March 24, fifteen pro-Assad gunmen were detained in mountainous areas on the border between the Latakia and Idlib governorates. Several more groups affiliated with the former authorities were exposed during mop-up operation near the city of Khan Sheikhoun.