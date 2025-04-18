Western intel agencies aid anti-government forces in Afghanistan — SVR

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to help anti-government forces in Afghanistan in hopes of keeping the country in a state of disarray, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS.

The press bureau pointed out that SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin visited Baku on April 17-18 to participate in the conference "Afghanistan: Regional Interconnectivity, Security and Development."

According to the SVR chief, the West is trying to maintain instability in Afghanistan in order to advance its own geopolitical interests. "It is the Westerners who continue to block Afghan assets and maintain sanctions against Kabul, while Western intelligence agencies are looking for ways to support anti-government forces in this country," the statement said.

During a trip to Baku on April 17-18, the SVR chief held talks with the leadership of Azerbaijan's Foreign Intelligence Service and State Security Service, as well as with the heads of other special services. Speaking at the conference, he emphasized that Afghanistan "occupies an important place in geopolitics, and it is in the common interest of our states to promote reconstruction and prosperity on the Afghan land."

The Russian foreign policy chief "noted the positive dynamics of Russian-Afghan relations and reported that Russia has started the process of removing the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations." Naryshkin "positively assessed the activities of the current Afghan authorities in the sphere of state-building and expressed confidence in the inevitability of the prospect of their international recognition." "The primary obstacle to this scenario, in his opinion, is the West's desire to maintain instability in Afghanistan to further its own geopolitical interests," the press bureau pointed out.

According to Naryshkin, countering negative external influences will pave the way for Afghanistan’s revival. The SVR chief noted that "similar tactics are being used by the West with regard to Syria, Iraq and many African countries. "In the emerging conditions, further consolidation of efforts and equal interaction of intelligence services in the defense of national security of states is necessary," the statement said.

Western attempts

Naryshkin also "expressed special gratitude to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for partnering for joint work on identifying and neutralizing threats emanating both from terrorist groups and from some foreign intelligence services, outlined the inadmissibility of attempts by London, Paris and other 'nests of globalism' to weaken the bonds of friendship and strategic cooperation between our countries."

Moscow and Baku

"At the talks with the leadership of the SVR and the Azerbaijani State Security Service, it was noted that Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of special services is developing dynamically, is constructive, mutually beneficial and trust-based, and is aimed at protecting the national interests of Russia and Azerbaijan," the statement said.