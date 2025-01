BRYANSK, January 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the borderline Bryansk Region, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense systems have detected and eliminated a fixed-wing UAV over the Bryansk Region. There have been no casualties or damage. First responders are working on site," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, this was a second drone shot down on Monday.