Tariffs between China, US not undermining cooperation between Moscow, Beijing

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Tariffs imposed by the United States and China will not affect progress of interaction between Moscow and Beijing, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

"Since tariffs have just been enacted, all the countries are analyzing their possible actions at present. In any case, this will not damage our relations with China but on the contrary, I believe our cooperation will continue advancing," the official said.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump introduced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% came into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9. Tariffs for China are set at 34%. Beijing will apply similar tariffs to all US goods starting April 10 in return.