Russia ready to share agricultural technologies with Africa — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is supporting African countries in developing their own agricultural industries and is prepared to share its technologies and expertise in farming, fertilizer production, and irrigation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an article for African media outlets timed to coincide with the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

"Last year, 200,000 tons of Russian wheat were sent to the African States that are most in need. Along with humanitarian supplies of grain and fertilizers, we help African countries develop their own agricultural sector. We are ready to share technologies and experience in farming and breeding, fertilizer production, irrigation, and fishing," the Russian top diplomat stressed.