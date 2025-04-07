Putin, Lukashenko discuss upcoming Zapad 2025 drills — agency

MINSK, April 7. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus discussed the upcoming joint drills Zapad 2025 that are scheduled for this fall, the BelTA news agency reported after their phone call.

According to the agency, the two leaders also touched upon the developments in the zone of the special military operation.

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said earlier that the Russia-Belarus strategic drills Zapad 2025 scheduled for September will show that both countries pose no threat and are ready for defense. According to Khrenin, the exercise is set to raise the preparedness of the two countries’ servicemen and the level of interoperability between the armed forces of Belarus and Russia.