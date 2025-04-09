Trump doesn’t rule out reduction of US troops in Europe

WASHINGTON, April 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that it is not ruled out that the number of US troops in Europe could be reduced.

When asked by reporters whether he has plans to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Europe, he said, "Well, good. I mean, it depends." "We pay for military over in Europe, you know. We don't get reimbursed by much South Korea too. So, it would be one of the things we discussed that's unrelated to trade, but I think we'll make it part of it (trade talks - TASS), because it makes sense. It’d be nice to wrap it all up in one package for each country," he said.