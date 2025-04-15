Israeli fighter jet accidentally drops munition onto Israeli border community

TEL AVIV, April 15. /TASS/. An Israeli fighter jet accidentally dropped munitions onto Israeli territory during a sortie to deliver an airstrike on the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, an AIF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jet dropped a munition in an open area near the Gaza border community of Nir Yitzhak during an attempted airstrike in the Strip," it said, adding that the incident occurred due to a technical malfunction.

According to the IDF, no one was hurt and a probe is underway.