Russia-US negotiations progress towards lifting American sanctions — expert

ANTALYA, April 12. /TASS/. A negotiating process between Russia and the United States proves to be productive and is likely to result in the lifting of the previously-imposed American sanctions against Russia, US economics expert Jeffrey Sachs told TASS on Saturday.

"I think the ongoing talks between the US and Russia can be very productive," Sachs stated. "There is hope, it definitely is. Everything is working in the right direction toward the eventual lifting of US sanctions on Russia, I think."

Sachs, who serves as a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University in New York, added that he saw no pressing risks for Russia at the moment regarding US President Donald Trump's policy on customs duties. "Trump's so-called tariff wars will not be a big problem for Russia, as it will not have a direct and significant impact on this country," the expert said.