US may soften port dues for Chinese ships — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. The US administration is reconsidering its plans to collect higher port dues from ships produced in China, The Wall Street Journal said.

According to the news outlet, US authorities wanted earlier to collect up to $1.5 mln from every commercial vessel built in China when calling to US ports. Such step, in the opinion of the US administration, was to stimulate construction of commercial ships in the US.

Authorities now want to peg dues to the ship capacity, thus reducing payments for vessels of smaller size. The administration also want to exempt from the charge ships that carry agricultural products.