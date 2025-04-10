US stops backing Russophobic decisions within UN system, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The US delegation chose not to join Russophobic decisions being made at various UN institutions, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Gennady Gatilov stated.

"Speaking of the United States and the US delegation here, in Geneva, a certain progress can be witnessed regarding the fact that the US delegation has stopped backing Russophobic decisions or draft decisions being endorsed by various bodies in the UN system," the diplomat told Rossiya-24 television.

According to Gatilov, changes taking place in the international arena in general and in relations between Russia and the United States in particular "will not be lost" and "cannot but impact the atmosphere" at international venues. So, in a recent voting event at the International Labor Organization (ILO), the United States, which was previously among supporters of anti-Russian initiatives, abstained, which, the diplomat said, was "symptomatic enough.".