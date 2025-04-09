Russia determined to discuss return of diplomatic property with US — ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 9. /TASS/. Russia is prepared for a serious discussion with the United States regarding the return of diplomatic property wrongfully confiscated by Washington, Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev told Russian reporters ahead of the Russian-US consultations set to take place in Istanbul on April 10.

"We will also have an in-depth discussion about the return of illegally seized diplomatic property to the Russian side, which is of critical importance for the restoration of normalcy in the entire bilateral relationship," Darchiev said. According to the diplomat, the next round of Russian-US expert consultations is being held "in line with the directives of the Russian and US presidents to their foreign ministries to restore the operations of the diplomatic missions of the two countries."

"This is about addressing the 'toxic legacy' of the previous US administration, which imposed severe restrictions on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, including limitations on diplomats' movement within the host country, financial and visa restrictions, and severely diminished interstate relations," the ambassador emphasized.

"Certainly, such aggressive actions, which included the outright seizure of six diplomatic properties belonging to Russia, did not go without a response," Darchiev noted. As a result, according to him, "a complex web of problems has been created, which is now being untangled through joint efforts by the Russian and American delegations."

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously announced that the Russian delegation at the April 10 consultations in Istanbul will be led by the ambassador to Washington, while the US delegation will be headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter.

The last Russian-US consultations took place on February 27 in Istanbul at the residence of the US Consul General and lasted for over six hours. As the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a release following the meeting, the talks were conducted in a "substantive and businesslike manner." The Foreign Ministry added that it was agreed to continue the dialogue through this channel.