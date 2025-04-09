Russia-led fact-checking association launches platform to fight fake news

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The website of an international fact-checking association established by Russian news agency TASS was launched on April 8, with journalists and investigators from 30 countries participating in the organization's activities, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a news briefing.

"Just the day before, on April 8, the official website of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) was launched. This global online platform is now available to all users, uniting experts dedicated to exposing unreliable information. It serves as an international portal that fosters an honest and open approach to fact-checking, aggregating relevant investigations and refutations," she stated.

Zakharova highlighted that more than 30 foreign journalists and investigators from countries such as Australia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, France, Spain, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, and others are either members of the association or collaborate with it. Through their partnership with the Global Fact-Checking Network, these professionals work to expose falsehoods and prepare materials that are published in the media and on social networks, complete with appropriate markings.

She noted that TASS acted as a strategic partner for the international forum Dialogue on Fakes 2.0, which culminated in the signing of a memorandum of intent to establish the association. "It was organized by the autonomous non-profit organization ANO Dialogue Regions, with support from the Russian Foreign Ministry. The event attracted over 1,000 participants from 65 countries," Zakharova recalled. "This global civic initiative was a response to the relentless stream of fake stories and disinformation campaigns promoted by the West, as well as biased pseudo-fact-checking activities." TASS and ANO Dialogue Regions are co-founders of GFCN.

Website content

The site is available in both English and Russian and has already published its initial findings and investigations, Zakharova noted. "Expert analyses on pressing issues are underway, including challenges posed by the rise of deepfakes," she added. "For the launch, we selected several high-profile materials, including an investigation into the activities of the recently closed Voice of America, a significant source of disinformation that operated for decades and is recognized as a foreign agent in Russia."

Timofei Vi, one of the association’s experts, has already used the platform to refute several false statements, including a fabricated rumor spread by Finnish journalist Pekka Kallioniemi, who claimed that the US Secretary of Defense allegedly has a Russian email account.

Zakharova expressed confidence that this initiative "will continue to progressively develop and gain broad support from all truly responsible participants in the global information landscape, particularly from global majority countries."

"Today, more than ever, a constructive approach grounded in facts and truth, along with a careful and honest attitude toward information, is in high demand. I wish the association every success. We recognize that this is not an easy task, but it is a just and highly relevant undertaking," she concluded.