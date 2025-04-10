CIS must strengthen security as military, political situation worsens — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should intensify their efforts to ensure security amid the rising military and political tensions, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told the "Allies. CSTO" newspaper.

"Unfortunately, the formation of a new world order is accompanied by the aggravation of the military and political situation and disruption of international relations triggered by some forces' desire to maintain global dominance, to undermine and gain control over those states and institutions that are following an independent foreign and economic policy," Lebedev said. "This calls for stronger alignment of foreign policy activities and joint efforts to ensure the national security of the CIS states," he stressed.

Those systems of international security and economic relations that have operated in recent decades are currently undergoing serious changes, Lebedev noted. "What we are witnessing now is the dramatic restructuring of the present world order - from the global dominance of the United States to a multipolar world order," he pointed out.

"The formation of the new world order directly affects the CIS countries, posing numerous fundamental questions about the nature of the future system of international relations and the process of forging equal and mutually beneficial economic, trade, transport, scientific, cultural and other ties," Lebedev added.