Death toll from Israel’s strike of Gaza city up to 35, with dozens missing

DUBAI, April 10. /TASS/. The death toll from Israel’s strike on the Shujaiya neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City has risen to 35, with dozens reported missing, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said that number of casualties will grow after rescuers clear the debris.

The TV channel said on Wednesday that more than 50 people were wounded by Israel’s attack on Gaza’s eastern neighborhoods.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejections of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.