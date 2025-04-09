Trump to push for 'enforceable' arms control agreements — diplomat

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to seek new arms control agreements that are "enforcable," nominee for the post of US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said.

"This administration would pursue arms control that is enforceable and verifiable," he said, speaking at his nomination hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. DiNanno did not go into specifics.

He posited that Washington should not have agreed to extend the Treaty Between the US and Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) "with no strings attached, no further negotiations."

The agreement stipulated that each side reduce its strategic offensive arms to the point that seven years after the document enters into force and thereafter their total numbers do not exceed 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads on them, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. The ten-year deal expired on February 5, 2021, but can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties. In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the agreement, which Russian authorities called the gold standard in the field of disarmament, for the maximum possible five years.

Since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump has publicly signaled several times his desire to hold talks with the leadership of Russia and China on further limitation and reduction of nuclear weapons in the foreseeable future, but he has not yet put forward any concrete initiatives on the matter. In particular, Moscow and Washington will have to decide whether to work out a new agreement to replace the New START Treaty, which expires in 2026.