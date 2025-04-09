{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Trump to push for 'enforceable' arms control agreements — diplomat

Thomas DiNanno posited that Washington should not have agreed to extend the Treaty Between the US and Russia on Measures for the New START "with no strings attached, no further negotiations"

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to seek new arms control agreements that are "enforcable," nominee for the post of US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said.

"This administration would pursue arms control that is enforceable and verifiable," he said, speaking at his nomination hearing at the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. DiNanno did not go into specifics.

He posited that Washington should not have agreed to extend the Treaty Between the US and Russia on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) "with no strings attached, no further negotiations."

The agreement stipulated that each side reduce its strategic offensive arms to the point that seven years after the document enters into force and thereafter their total numbers do not exceed 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads on them, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers. The ten-year deal expired on February 5, 2021, but can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties. In February 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the agreement, which Russian authorities called the gold standard in the field of disarmament, for the maximum possible five years.

Since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump has publicly signaled several times his desire to hold talks with the leadership of Russia and China on further limitation and reduction of nuclear weapons in the foreseeable future, but he has not yet put forward any concrete initiatives on the matter. In particular, Moscow and Washington will have to decide whether to work out a new agreement to replace the New START Treaty, which expires in 2026.

Brussels demands Serbian president remove deputy PM from next cabinet — TASS source
Earlier on Wednesday, the Serbian deputy prime minister told the European Parliament that Serbia will never go to war with Russia in exchange for EU membership
No point in peace treaty talks with Japan until it changes attitude to Russia — diplomat
The Japanese foreign ministry said earlier that the country’s government is determined to sign a peace treaty with Russia, despite their strained bilateral relations
Russia’s Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with international crew docks to space station
The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft traveled to the orbital outpost under an ultra-short two-orbit scheme
Top Ukrainian general says US reduced aid
According to Alexander Syrsky, if US aid comes to a complete halt, Ukraine will have to rely on its own resources
US says its troops to keep helping with Ukraine aid after pulling out of Polish airfield
On April 7, the command announced it was transferring military personnel and equipment from Rzeszow to other bases throughout Poland
Lithuania's territorial claims against Russia justify Moscow's actions — Kremlin
Earlier, the Lithuanian president referred to Kaliningrad as part of "Little Lithuania"
Russia, US to hold next round of talks in Istanbul on April 10, Russian diplomat confirms
The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev
US Treasury Secretary urges China to negotiate instead of setting new duties
The tariffs committee under China’s State Council said earlier that Beijing will increase additional duties on imports from the US to 84%
China to take drastic measures in response to Trump’s 104% tariffs — MFA
Beijing will not tolerate actions that undermine China’s sovereignty, development goals, and security, the diplomat emphasized
Ukrainian command orders to abandon injured troops in Kursk Region — prisoner of war
According to the POW, his group was ordered to proceed to an evacuation point during the retreat, but when the Ukrainian servicemen arrived at the rendezvous point, there was no evacuation vehicle
Moscow condemns detention of female Russian diplomat in Paris — Kremlin
Paris intensifies the already strained relations with Moscow, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Zelensky holds no influence either domestically or internationally, politician claims
Zelensky and his entourage would require a total victory over Russia to vindicate themselves, which is unattainable, Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Russian MFA warns West won’t succeed in hiding Ukraine’s crimes committed in Kursk Region
According to the diplomat, the West "covers up" the crimes of the Kiev regime by turning a blind eye to the atrocities of Ukrainian forces
Lavrov to discuss Ukraine at Antalya Forum but not with Kiev’s top diplomat — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, "the situation around Ukraine will be discussed literally at every meeting"
Ukrainian army attempted to attack gas distribution plant in Russia's Temryuk
Both drones were destroyed at a safe distance from the facility
Trump orders aides to be ready to trade deals with other countries — White House
As Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted, "countries like China that have chosen to retaliate and try to double down on their mistreatment of American workers are making a mistake"
Press review: Iran, Russia, China plan talks as US and China intensify trade conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 8th
Russia determined to discuss return of diplomatic property with US — ambassador
Alexander Darchiev underlined that it is "of critical importance for the restoration of normalcy in the entire bilateral relationship"
Russia ready for dialogue on Ukraine, will not let it be used to strengthen Kiev — envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also noted that the scenario being discussed by Russia and the United States is aimed at finding a sustainable, long-term solution to the Ukrainian conflict
Kiev betrayed its spiritual values, history — Lavrov
"Forgetting history, their spiritual values, their roots, if you wish - all of this became one of the main reasons for what we are currently seeing in Ukraine," the minister said
Russian lower house ratifies Treaty on Strategic Partnership with Iran
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma in March
Possible US-Iran conflict to entail dire consequences — Russia’s deputy foreign minister
Andrey Rudenko clarified that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Russia and Iran is not a military alliance
Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day
A civilian was injured on the Tomarovka-Rakitnoye road
China to increase extra duties on US imports to 84% from April 10
The measure was taken in response to the increase of tariffs on Chinese products by US President Donald Trump
Russia issues protest to Estonian diplomat over vandalism at military cemetery
"The Russian side firmly rejects the hypocritical explanations of the Estonian side," the statement said
Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian army’s fortifications in Lugansk region — expert
After the artillery strike, Russian data-recording equipment registered the destruction of two enemy mortar teams and eight soldiers of the Ukrainian infantry
Europe now aggressive towards Russia, but all global tragedies began with that — Lavrov
"Only after World War Two, when Europe was weakened, the Americans became the leaders of the so-called free world, and then it was them who initiated the majority of conflicts on the planet," the minister said
Russian diplomat criticizes Zelensky for deceptive reaction to strike on military meeting
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the attack led to the enemy losing up to 85 personnel, including service members and foreign military officers
Russia sees opportunity for launching transit route via Pakistan — senior diplomat
"We see huge potential in the sphere of facillitating transport and logistical routes," Andrey Rudenko said
Ukrainian air defenses’ incompetent actions behind civilian deaths in Krivoy Rog — envoy
"The Russian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of a high-precision strike by a missile with a high-explosive warhead on the site of a meeting with commanders of formations and Western instructors, the enemy’s losses amounted up to 85 servicemen and foreign officers, as well as up to 20 motor vehicles," Vasily Nebenzya said
North Korean leader’s sister denounces push for denuclearization as attack on sovereignty
According to Kim Yo Jong, her country’s nuclear status is "the result of an unavoidable choice that accurately reflects hostile external threats and the evolving dynamics of global security, now and in the future"
Ex-top Ukrainian commander confirms reports of secret center for coordination with US
According to Valery Zaluzhny, the coordination center, initially established at the headquarters of the United States European Command in Stuttgart, was later transferred to Wiesbaden
Some Ukrainian commanders questioned legality of Kursk attack — top brass
According to Alexander Syrsky, before the assault commenced, he had visited the troops to explain the purpose of the offensive to service members
Russian-US talks to be held in Istanbul on April 10 — source
The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that the Russian delegation will be led by Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev
US Special Operations Forces to plan operations based on Ukrainian conflict experience
The Pentagon has set up the Center for Special Operations Analysis, according to a statement by US Army General Bryan Fenton
Russia-led fact-checking association launches platform to fight fake news
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova highlighted that more than 30 foreign journalists and investigators from different countries are either members of the association or collaborate with it
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
West tried to destroy Russia's UN resolution against Nazism — Lavrov
"In the past two years, the West <…> has tried to kill this resolution by introducing amendments that draw parallels between Nazism and Nazi crimes and events of the special military operation," the minister said
Russian forces fighting to liberate last two communities in Kursk Region — defense source
Fierce battles continue in the village of Gornal and the farmstead Oleshnya
Kiev reiterates offer to use Ukraine as testing ground for Western weapons
"Among the opportunities Ukraine offers to international partners are testing products in real combat conditions and developing long-term partnership within joint ventures," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valery Churkin said
Ukrainian army chief urges to mobilize 30,000 citizens every month
Ukraine has declared and repeatedly prolonged a general mobilization since February 2022
US SPACECOM chief urges Pentagon to deploy weapons in space
General Stephen Whiting highlighted the critical role of space-based interceptors, particularly as part of America’s evolving Iron Dome missile defense system
Russian forces strike Ukrainian missile/artillery depots over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day
Musk unsuccessfully asked Trump to reconsider US retaliatory tariffs — newspaper
The media outlet also recalled that the businessman said over the weekend that he would like to see a "free trade zone" between Europe and the United States
White House confirms increase of duties on imports from China to 104%
According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump believes that President of China Xi Jinping wants to make a deal
Su-35S jet provides protection for Russian aviation in Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
"According to reconnaissance reports, the targets were successfully engaged," the ministry stated
Europe has ordered $265 bln worth of US weapons during Ukraine crisis — NATO general
Purchases of US weapons are the easiest way for allies to make sure their weapons systems are compatible, US General Christopher Cavoli added
Russia expels two Romanian diplomats in retaliatory move — Foreign Ministry
"This measure is a response to Romania's unfounded decision to declare the military attache at the Russian embassy in Bucharest and his assistant as personae non gratae," the statement reads
Peacekeeper deployment to Ukraine to mark ‘leap towards WWIII’ — Kyrgyz defense chief
"It would mark the beginning of confrontation, further worsening the situation along Russia’s western border and in eastern Europe," Lieutenant General Batkybek Bekbolotov stressed
Trump assassination attempt suspect tried to buy rocket launcher in Ukraine — Fox News
According to the report, a month before the failed assassination in September, Ryan Routh wrote to a "Ukrainian contact" via an internet messenger and asked to "send me a rpg rocket-propelled grenade or stinger"
Russian army to push Ukrainian troops out of two last settlements in Kursk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s Battlegroup North units had liberated the settlement of Guyevo
Russia will regard any foreign military presence in Ukraine as a threat, diplomat warns
"This could escalate into a direct military conflict between our country and specific NATO members involved in these so-called missions, which would effectively mean the entire alliance," Maria Zakharova stated
US inconspicuously strengthens military presence in Poland — expert
According to Alexander Hoffmann, it is a direct consequence of NATO assuming the responsibilities for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine, a transition formalized during the summit in Washington last July
Solution to Iran nuclear issue could be like Libya's or involve military force — Netanyahu
According to the Israeli prime minister, he discussed the issue during talks with US President Donald Trump when they met in the White House on April 7
Vulin tells European Parliament Serbia 'will never go to war with Russia'
"For 20 years, we've been fulfilling every wish and demand of the EU, and then we're told that the next full members of the EU, without meeting a single condition, are Ukraine and Moldova," the Serbian Deputy Prime Minister said
Tariff wars impact inflation in Russia — Bank of Russia Governor in Duma
The Central Bank sees global tariff wars intensifying and evaluates the channels of their influence on the Russian economy, Elvira Nabiullina added
Russian forces strike Ukrainian tactical missile enterprise over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposed "coalition of the willing" as nothing more than "a meme"
Russian forces liberate settlement of Guyevo: developments in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost over 290 troops in the past day, as well as a tank, three armored personnel carriers, four armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two mortars and four drone control points
Russian army to liberate remaining Kursk Region villages soon — expert
According to Oleg Ivanov, Ukrainian soldiers are likely to barricade themselves in the Gornal monastery and continue fighting but the village will be liberated anyway
Russia to step up number of ground-based robots in army — top defense official
Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov pointed out that the defense industry and volunteer organizations delivered several hundred ground-based robots to the Russian military in 2024
China will not tolerate US hostility, basis for dialogue absent — MFA
The US "is enforcing tariffs on China indiscriminately," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said
Russian defense chief sets task to outline process of development of robots for army
The defense ministry ordered the relevant officials and the organizations to determine the order of developing ground-based systems and address their flaws based on the current needs of the army
Paris, London obsessed with idea of sending their troops against Russia - Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat expressed hope the European leaders had not completely forgotten the lessons of history
EU Council approves tariffs on US goods
Details of new tariffs are not given but mass media reported earlier that they will total up to 25% and cover US exports to the EU amounting to 21 bln euro
Russian soldiers in Guyevo were confronted by Ukrainian elite units
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that units from the battle group North had liberated Guyevo
US, Iran to hold meetings, not talks in Oman — US Department of State
US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce recalled that both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio insist that Iran must not possess any nuclear weapons
US, Russia working on detailed plan of de-orbiting ISS — NASA deputy chief
"We work that together as a team with our Russian colleagues and all of our other international partners," Ken Bowersox said
Some 20% of Serbs left Kosovo in past 18 months — Russia’s UN envoy
It has happened due to discriminatory policies of the Pristina leadership, Vasily Nebenzya said
US to start collecting 104% duties from China since April 9 — Fox Business
China missed its deadline to remove tit-for-tat tariffs, reporter Edward Lawrence noted
Moscow ready to 'lend hand' in US-Iran nuclear talks — senior diplomat
"We sincerely wish our Omani friends success in their mediation role," Andrey Rudenko said
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
MFA shocked by Ukraine offering ‘safaris’ to foreign nationals
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the Kiev regime has long turned war into a business"
EU does not understand it pushes world to largest conflict since World War II — Zakharova
Maria Zakharova stated that the primary "instigators" of this "group of fixated fanatics" are the United Kingdom and France, led by President Emmanuel Macron
China did not deploy troops to participate in Ukraine conflict — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian clarified that Beijing was investigating reports concerning allegations that Chinese nationals were involved in Russia’s special military operation
Press review: Trump’s trade war may spark recession as Europe backs 'Russia conflict' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 9th
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
Russian General Popov asks court to send him back to special military operation — lawyer
"Together with the Defense Ministry, we have filed a petition to suspend proceedings in the case and change pre-verdict restrictions in connection with a decision to send Ivan popov to the special military operation," the lawyer said
US senator claims Iran close to creating six nuclear bombs
"They will kill Israel" and "they'll come after us," Lindsey Graham said
Air defenses repel drone attack on military airfield outside Russia’s Orenburg
There have been no casualties or damage
US deports, extradites wanted for fraud through Interpol to Russia
Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk specified that the offender had stolen money from banks from 2006 to 2007 in an organized group
EU moves to sanction Serbian Deputy PM Vulin over Wednesday remarks — TASS source
According to the source, the procedure should be completed within a few days
FACTBOX: What to know about Ukrainian attack on TurkStream pipeline’s power supply station
According to the report, all the drones were shot down, which prevented the station from suffering any damage
Apple loses most valuable company status as its shares drop 23% over last 4 days — TV
According to the TV channel, as of the close of trading on Tuesday, Microsoft's value was $2.64 trillion, while Apple's market capitalization was $2.59 trillion
New pandemic inevitable, WHO chief asserts
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated the dire consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide
US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson to arrive in Middle East in coming days — TV
The source said that the majority of troops and equipment sent to reinforce US troops in the region has already arrived there, Al Jazeera reported
Damascus recalls envoy to Russia, shift in diplomatic mission's lead ahead — source
No official statement have been made by the Syrian Foreign Ministry so far
Ukraine harvests own soldiers for organs, sends them to unknowing Westerners — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that the Ukrainian authorities had long legalized expedited procedures for transplant surgeries
Trump believes that China will eventually sign trade deal with US
"They want to make a deal," US leader said
White House insist that talks with Iran will be direct
"I won't further any details from this podium, for obvious reasons, security reasons," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Support of Ukraine raised NATO’s preparedness for future conflict in Europe — Pentagon
US Special Operation Forces in Europe have been boosting its interoperability with similar European military structures for many years, Commander of the SOCOM Gen. Bryan Fenton said
Russia protests detention of its diplomat at Paris airport — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova described the incident as a "shameful show" orchestrated by Paris
Reconnection of Russian banks to SWIFT depends on negotiations on Ukraine — lawmaker
Disconnection of Russian banks from SWIFT began after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine
US tariffs will hit Slovakia harder than other EU countries — Russian ambassador
The situation is also negatively affected by anti-Russian sanctions, the halt of supplies and transit of Russian gas through Ukraine
Kremlin declines to comment on Kiev's claims of capturing Chinese citizens
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said that the claims regarding Chinese nationals' involvement in the special military operation were completely unfounded
France fails to grant visa for senior Russian diplomat, MFA spokeswoman says
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia has repeatedly pointed out systematic violations by France of its obligations under international law as a host country to UNESCO and other international organizations
International Public Tribunal confirms Kiev regime’s killings of civilians in Kursk Region
According to Chairman of the International Public Tribunal Maxim Grigoryev, residents of the Kursk region described numerous Ukrainian war crimes, and only a small part of them are mentioned in the report
Iran's response to US rhetoric justified, but Russia concerned — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, "the Iranian authorities are taking the necessary precautionary measures"
Demobilization would strip Ukraine of one-third of its army, senior commander says
According to Alexander Syrsk, Ukraine cannot rotate troops due to problems with recruiting new servicemen
Russian diplomat sees NATO seeking to move frontline eastwards, with no plans for peace
The North Atlantic Alliance is doing everything to add fuel to fire in the Ukraine conflict, Maria Zakharova said
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
