Half of frozen assets of Russian citizens, companies unblocked by early 2025

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Around half of frozen assets of Russian citizens and companies had been unblocked by the beginning of this year, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said.

"Concurrently, together with the Finance Ministry and the government overall, we are doing everything to unblock foreign assets of Russian investors. Considering all measures taken, around half of assets of Russian citizens and companies that were blocked in 2022, had been unblocked by the beginning of this year," she said addressing the State Duma (the lower house of the parliament).

Earlier, the regulator’s chief said at a meeting with the KPRF (Communist Party of the Russian Federation) faction in the Duma that there is no way to unblock Western assets that have been frozen in Russia as reciprocal measures, without reason.

Moreover, the Central Bank has not received any requests on return of foreign companies in the financial sector to Russia yet.