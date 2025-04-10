Russian Pacific Fleet warships wrap up visit to India

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships has wrapped up its visit to India after participating in the Indra Navy 2025 joint naval maneuvers with the Indian Navy, Russia’s embassy in New Delhi told TASS on Thursday.

The Russian naval group has departed from the southern Indian port of Chennai for accomplishing further objectives in its long-distance deployment, it specified.

"A group of combat ships of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet that stayed from March 26 to April 10 on a visit to India (the port of Chennai), during which the Indra Navy 2025 naval drills were successfully held and the personnel got acquainted with the sights and culture of India and participated in sporting events, has departed from the Indian port for further accomplishing combat service objectives," the embassy said.

The Russian Navy was represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and medium sea tanker Pechenga. India’s warships that participated in the drills included the Project 61-ME destroyer Rana built in the Soviet Union in 1970-1980 on order from the Indian government and transferred to India in 1982 and the corvette Kuthar designed by Indian naval engineers and constructed in Mumbai.

Russia and India have been regularly conducting Indra drills for already more than 20 years. The drills aim to improve operational interoperability and bolster bilateral naval cooperation.

The first Russian-Indian naval maneuvers took place off the western coast of India in May 2003. Eventually, the maneuvers became regular and began to be conducted by Russia and India alternately. The latest Indra Russian-Indian drills were conducted in the Gulf of Finland in July 2024.