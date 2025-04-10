Ukrainian troops trapped between Dzerzhinsk and Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR

DONETSK, April 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have been trapped in a fire pocket between Dzerzhinsk (called Toretsk by Ukraine) and Dimitrov (Ukraine’s Mirnograd) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), adviser to the DPR head Igor Kimakovsky said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel on Thursday.

"In the Mirnograd-Toretsk direction or we call it differently - the Dimitrov-Dzerzhinsk direction - which is east of Pokrovsk or Krasnoarmeysk as we call it, serious battles are also underway and our troops are advancing in the area of Kalinovo and Tarasovka. Positions are being straightened and a fire pocket has emerged between Toretsk and Dimitrov and our fighters are pushing the enemy from the south to the north towards the road running from Mirnograd or Dimitrov to Konstantinovka," Kimakovsky said.

Russian forces have made considerable gains in the area of Sukhaya Balka, including the settlements of Aleksandropol, Panteleymonovka and Valentinovka where Ukrainian troops are under intense pressure, he specified.

In addition, incoming operational data indicates that Russian forces are successfully fighting in the Toretsk direction where intense attacks and counterattacks using small aircraft were recorded earlier. In the area of Dzerzhinsk, Russian forces have advanced towards Leonidovka, which will enable them to consistently edge the enemy out in the western direction. North of Shcherbinka, Russian forces are developing an offensive along railways and motorways towards Konstantinovka, he added.