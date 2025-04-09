US Treasury Secretary urges China to negotiate instead of setting new duties

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent expressed regret that China increased tariffs on imports from the US to 84% instead of negotiations.

"I think it's unfortunate that the Chinese actually don't want to come and negotiate," he said in an interview with Fox Business.

The tariffs committee under China’s State Council said earlier that Beijing will increase additional duties on imports from the US to 84% in response to Washington’s decision to impose 104% tariffs on China.