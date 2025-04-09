US Treasury Secretary says China only country challenging America on tariffs

WASHINGTON, April 9. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that while many countries have expressed their willingness to negotiate on tariffs, China is the only one going the way of escalation.

"Wednesday, after [US] President [Donald Trump] gave his [tariff] address in the Rose Garden, I was out telling other countries don't retaliate," he told the American Bankers Association.

According to him, the US administration is already negotiating with Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

"I think we have about 70 negotiations lined up," he said.

"In terms of escalation, unfortunately, the biggest offender of the global trading system is China and they are the only country who’s escalated," he said.

He also said that China’s economic model never changes: "they keep producing and producing and dumping and dumping".

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories, including a 34% tariff on Chinese goods. Russia is not on this list. In response, the Chinese will impose additional duties of 34% on all products imported from the United States from April 10.

Later, Trump promised to charge a 104% duty on Chinese products until the Chinese authorities reached a trade deal with the United States. In response, China raised the duties on American goods from 34% to 84%.