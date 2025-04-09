Italian reporter, Russian citizen Lucidi to turn to ECHR over detention in Estonia

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Editor-in-chief of the Italian office of International Reporters and war correspondent Andrea Lucidi plans to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over his being detained while crossing the border from Estonia into Russia last month.

On March 18, Lucidi was barred from entering Russia from Estonia. The Russian citizen was denied permission to cross the border under the pretext that he is illegally taking cash and a camera drone to Russia even though he was in possession of these when entering Estonia. Lucidi has been permanently residing in Russia since 2022, covering the special military operation. He obtained Russian citizenship on January 29 of this year. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova branded the actions of the Estonian authorities as underhanded and outrageous.

"Estonia has violated my basic rights. I intend to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. On March 17-18, during a business trip, I was stopped and detained by the Estonian authorities on the border with Russia, subjected to lengthy search, questioning and treatment which, in my opinion, damaged my personal and professional dignity," Lucidi told TASS.

He pointed to violations of a number of articles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including articles 6, 8, 10, 13, 14, for instance, the rights for respect to private and family life, freedom of expression, a fair trial, and others.

Lucidi also thinks that this was not an isolated incident but a "clear sign of an increasingly hostile climate with regard to freedom of the press, especially with regard to those not falling into line with imposed narratives." "In Europe, it cannot be allowed that fundamental rights are trampled upon in favor of geopolitics or information control," he added.

The International Reporters news agency, bringing together foreign war correspondents and reporters, was launched by the graduates of the New Media Workshop in 2024.