Political persecution in EU deplorable — Kremlin on threat of sanctions against Vulin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia expresses disappointment that the suppression of dissent, including "political persecution," is increasingly evident in the European Union, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when TASS asked him to comment on the EU's plans to impose sanctions against Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"In recent months, there has been an increasingly noticeable trend towards political persecution in the European countries and in the European institutions against the politicians whose opinions challenge the mainstream," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"One can only express disappointment here," he added.

Vulin stated in the European Parliament that Serbia would never engage in war with Russia, even for the sake of EU membership, and would not impose sanctions on Moscow for the conflict instigated by the West. He also mentioned that EU membership was promised to Ukraine and Moldova, neither of which fulfilled any conditions, while Serbia has been fulfilling "every request and demand" of the European Union for 20 years to no avail.

A TASS source said that the European Union subsequently initiated the procedure to add Vulin to the sanctions list, and demanded that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dismiss the politician from the government.