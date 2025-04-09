Vulin tells European Parliament Serbia 'will never go to war with Russia'

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Serbia will not go to war with Russia in exchange for membership in the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic Aleksandar Vulin told the European Parliament.

"For 20 years, we've been fulfilling every wish and demand of the EU, and then we're told that the next full members of the EU, without meeting a single condition, are Ukraine and Moldova. It seems that only one condition is enough for EU membership: war with Russia, and we won't meet that condition," the text of his speech available to TASS read.

"I'm sorry you even thought we could do something so low as imposing sanctions on Russia because of a conflict that could have been avoided if you had just respected the Minsk Agreement."