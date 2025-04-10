Russia-US talks in Istanbul to last for several hours, source tells TASS

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. While the upcoming round of talks in Istanbul between delegations from Russia and the United States will last for several hours, the meeting will not be as prolonged as the previous one, a source close to the negotiations told TASS.

"The [upcoming] talks will be substantial and last for several hours, but, at the same time, they are unlikely to be as lengthy as the previous meeting held in Istanbul on February 27," the source said.

The previous Istanbul talks between the two sides lasted more than six hours.