MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian military commanders are certainly interested in Western orders for organs intended for transplant surgery, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She explained that there was growing evidence suggesting that "the Kiev regime has transformed the conflict into a thriving criminal enterprise," with illegal organ trafficking reaching unprecedented levels. She cited the testimony of Ukrainian soldier Andrey Chemer, who was captured by Russian forces. Notably, Chemer possessed a blank form from the Ministry of Health of Ontario, Canada, which was intended for the voluntary donation of organs and tissues after death to medical institutions in Canada.

"According to the POW's assertions, such blank forms were filled out and signed by all personnel in his unit," Zakharova stated. "The soldiers were misled into believing that these forms were French medical insurance certificates, which, they were told, would allow Ukrainian soldiers to receive treatment in prestigious clinics in France in the event of injury. Fully aware that the mobilized Ukrainians do not speak French, Kiev devised a profitable scheme - after a soldier's death his body would be dissected for organs to be sent to Canadians, who can remain oblivious to the identity of their organ donors. It is likely that Ukrainian military commanders are eager for a steady flow of Western orders."

Zakharova also recalled that the Ukrainian authorities had long legalized expedited procedures for transplant surgeries.

"For this reason, even wounds that could be treated may turn lethal for many Ukrainian soldiers. Medical units under the supervision of the Kiev regime will be actively seeking intact organs and tissues for subsequent transplantation. Why would they want to treat these soldiers? It is far easier for them to operate under this purported French medical insurance policy," Zakharova remarked.

She further noted that the question remains as to how many missing Ukrainian soldiers have become organ donors for "wealthy Canadians and other foreign nationals."