EU has merely 50% of funding to deliver 2 mln shells to Ukrainian army

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. The European Union’s main obstacle in delivering two million shells for the Ukrainian armed forces in 2025 is the lack of funds with merely 50% of the needed amount currently available, Kaja Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said at a press conference following a session of the EU-Ukraine Association Council in Brussels.

"What is the main obstacle? The main obstacle is, of course, money, the funding," she said, replying to a reporter’s question on the matter. The official noted that EU countries together had already provided over 50% of the amount needed to cover Ukrainian military needs this year. "But, of course, this is still 50%, so we still need to work on that," she pointed out.

According to Kallas, there is certain progress in discussions between EU countries on providing two million shells. "The good thing is that things are moving," she added, noting that various EU member states had contributed to this initiative. The top EU diplomat stressed that she will continue working toward that goal.

Earlier, Kallas asserted that she was confident that the EU can provide the Kiev regime with two million shells this year, noting that it will cost €5 billion.