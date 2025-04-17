Somali, US forces kill 12 al-Shabaab terrorists in one airstrike

HARARE, April 17. /TASS/. The Somali National Army (SNA) carried out an aerial attack against the al-Shabab terrorist group and neutralized 12 insurgents in a joint operation with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Somalia's Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism wrote on its X social media page.

"Last night, a well-coordinated airstrike was conducted in Aadan Yabaal district of Middle Shabelle region, jointly executed by the Somali National Armed Forces and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM)," the ministry stated. "The operation aimed to neutralize the threat posed by the Khawaarij terrorist group, al-Shabaab. The targeted strike hit a site used by the militants as a gathering and hideout. Preliminary reports indicate that 12 Khawaarij operatives, including senior leaders, were eliminated. Importantly, there were no civilian casualties," it specified.

According to the agency, the operation was carried out as part of the Somali authorities' efforts to clear areas recently liberated from terrorists. Earlier, the Aadan Yabaal region was recaptured from the al-Shabaab group.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently announced an all-out offensive against al-Shabaab. The national army is backed by local militias and troops of the African Union.