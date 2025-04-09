Russia issues protest to Estonian diplomat over vandalism at military cemetery

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it delivered a demarche to the Estonian charge d'affaires in Moscow over another act of vandalism at the Tallinn military cemetery.

"In connection with the latest act of vandalism at the Tallinn military cemetery on April 7, a demarche was delivered to the charge d'affaires of Estonia in Russia, Jana Vanamolder, who was told that following a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry in March 2025 on the issue of desecrated gravestones of Soviet servicemen, Tallinn not only did not make the necessary conclusions, but cynically continued to bring the situation to further deterioration," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The Russian side firmly rejects the hypocritical explanations of the Estonian side," the statement said. "Instead of conducting a thorough investigation and punishing those responsible, the Estonian Foreign Ministry is trying to justify the recent removal, with the help of heavy machinery, of some slabs at the war memorials of the Tallinn War Cemetery by saying there were no remains of sailors and Red Army soldiers underneath them," the ministry said.

"Vanamolder was told that Russia strongly condemns Tallinn's malicious actions aiming to desecrate memorials at the burial sites of Soviet servicemen, including those who gave their lives to liberate Europe from Nazi enslavement," the statement went on to say. "This is particularly sacrilegious during the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory."

"Russia will continue to widely publicize the criminal actions that the Baltic countries make to destroy the Soviet memorial heritage and will spare no effort to bring this to the attention of the global community, including on the platforms of the UN and the OSCE," the ministry stated.