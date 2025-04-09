EU Council approves tariffs on US goods

BRUSSELS, April 9. /TASS/. The EU Council has approved the first package of duties on US goods that will come into force on April 15, the press service of the EU Council said.

"EU Member States have voted in favor of the European Commission's proposal to introduce trade countermeasures against the United States," the statement reads. Tariffs are introduced in response to "tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the EU" and will be collected from April 15.

Details of new tariffs are not given but mass media reported earlier, the Bloomberg news agency in particular, that they will total up to 25% and cover US exports to the EU amounting to 21 bln euro.

They will cover agricultural and industrial goods and signature products for the US, including motorcycles and jeans.