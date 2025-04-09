Russia, US agree on guarantees of bank servicing of their diplomatic missions — ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 9. /TASS/. Russia and the US have already reached an agreement stemming from contacts between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on guarantees for bank servicing of their diplomatic missions, as well as Moscow’s contributions to the budgets of global organizations, including the United Nations, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev said.

"The opportunity presented by the presidents has already enabled Russia and the US to agree on guarantees for the banking support of diplomatic missions on a mutual basis, including uninterrupted transactions from capitals addressed to them, which also concerns Russia’s contributions to the budgets of the US and [other] international organizations," the diplomat said as he answered questions from Russian journalists in connection with another round of Russia-US talks on resolving issues in bilateral diplomatic relations in Istanbul.

It is a complicated task to strengthen the Russian-US diplomatic ties, Darchiyev stressed. "This is a difficult and complex process, considering the general state of bilateral relations, which have been close to collapse recently," he noted.

Darchiyev will head the Russian delegation in the second round of talks in Istanbul on April 10, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter.

Russia and the United States last met for talks in Istanbul on February 27. Those talks, which lasted more than six hours, were held at the US Consul General’s Office. The Russian Foreign Ministry described the meeting as meaningful and business-like, adding that the two sides agreed to continue dialogue via this channel.