West's holier-than-thou attitude pushes it to sidelines of global politics — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. After decades of putting themselves above the rest of the world, Western countries now find themselves on the outside looking in in global politics, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Human Rights Cooperation Director Grigory Lukyantsev said.

He pointed out that unlike the majority of countries, which support a democratic multipolar world order, Western nations skew the other way.

"For the global majority, this is an objective process, which guarantees them the right to sovereign development and autonomy in making decisions in accordance with national interests," he noted. "However, this evolving architecture for international relations has met with resistance from the Western minority, which, blinded by the belief that they are better than everyone else, is literally being pushed to the sidelines of international politics," the diplomat said.

According to Lukyantsev, this dynamic is placing serious pressure on the UN and the modern international legal system. "Russia has a clear and consistent position in this regard. There are no other rules than the provisions of the UN Charter," he emphasized.

The diplomat added that only if the UN develops a common approach can it "restore confidence, overcome differences and stabilize the international situation."

"Russia intends to continue its resolute efforts aimed at consolidating the approaches of countries advocating respect for the international legal system, restoring the central coordinating role of the UN, upholding universal values and declaring commitment to the enduring just principles of the UN Charter," Lukyantsev concluded.