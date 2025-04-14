Pucks from Ovechkin’s 894th, 895th goals to be displayed at hockey academy in Moscow

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. New NHL goals king and Russian superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin says the pucks from his record-tying 894th and record-breaking 895th goals will be displayed at a museum at an in-the-making hockey academy in Moscow that will share his name.

"I have the pucks. Not at my place, but here, in the locker room," he said in answer to a TASS question. He confirmed that the pucks will soon come to Russia.

According to the forward, when the museum at the Ovechkin Academy in Moscow is opened, the public will be able to come and get a glance at them. "Of course, everything will be there," he said.

The Alexander Ovechkin International Hockey Academy is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2026.

Ovechkin has scored another goal since his record-breaker, extending his own record for regular season goals to 896. On April 6, he scored his 895th goal in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders, passing Canadian forward Wayne Gretzky for most all-time.