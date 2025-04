TEL AVIV, April 19. /TASS/. A delegation of Russia’s St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation has received the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and is on its way to Ben-Gurion Airport to deliver the fire to Russia.

The descent of the Holy Fire takes place on the eve of Easter according to the Julian calendar. In 2025, both Catholic and Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter on April 20.