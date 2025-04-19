Russian, Iranian national teams to play two friendly futsal matches in October — agency

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The Iranian national futsal team is slated to face Russia in two friendly matches this October, according to Tasnim News Agency. The games are scheduled for October 16 and 18. Previously, the Iranian Football Federation announced plans for a friendly encounter with Russia on October 6.

The two teams last met on March 23, 2023, in Tehran. It was a 1-1 draw. Additionally, as reported by TASS, Russia secured a 2-1 victory over Iran on April 9 during an international tournament in Thailand.

It is worth noting that the Russian national team is currently excluded from World Cup qualifiers, as both the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended Russian clubs and national teams from international competition following the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.