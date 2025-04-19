First chess tournament held in medieval tower in Ingushetia’s mountains

MAGAS, April 19. /TASS/. The inaugural "At the Fireplace" chess tournament took place amidst the scenic mountains of the Jeyrakh district, nestled within a beautifully restored medieval tower. Organizers are already planning to make this event an annual tradition, according to Ramzan Sultygov, General Director of the Restoration Workers’ School.

"There was a significantly higher number of eager participants, and while we ultimately selected only ten players, our goal is to expand the tournament in future years," Sultygov explained. "Next year, we aim to host a larger, more vibrant event with more participants, enhanced organization, and a more serious approach. This tournament demonstrates that Ingush craftsmen are not only artisans wielding chisel and hammer but also great intellectuals. Moreover, it serves to promote our work, our towers, and our rich history, encouraging more visitors and greater awareness."

The competition drew professional chess players across various age groups, including children, highlighting its broad appeal. All participants received chess sets and certificates, with winners awarded cash prizes, cups, and medals. Sultygov emphasized that the tournament was held in honor of Mikail Gutseriyev, who pioneered the establishment of the bricklayers’ school and financed restoration efforts in the mountainous region.

In the winter of 2023, Ingushetia launched an ambitious ten-year development program for the Jeyrakh district. With support from the Safmar Charitable Foundation, plans are underway to restore all medieval towers and ancient temples in the area, as well as to develop a robust tourist infrastructure that will showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage.