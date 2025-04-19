Ukrainian conflict resolution process is heading in right direction — Kellogg

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. U.S. presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, has expressed optimism about the progress of the Ukrainian conflict settlement process.

"When I talk about a comprehensive ceasefire, it's sea, air, land, industrial as well, for a period of at least 30 days. And then it builds to a longer peace deal, a permanent peace deal, as well. And I think we're on a good path," Kellogg stated on Fox News.

The special envoy also addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent remarks suggesting that Washington might limit its efforts to resolve the crisis if progress stalls. Kellogg acknowledged the tough tone but emphasized its necessity, citing growing fatigue with the ongoing conflict. There are too many events in the world that the U.S. needs to be involved in, and this war has been going on for too long, he noted. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that an end to the conflict is still within reach.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing European officials, that U.S. threats to withdraw from negotiations were addressed to a greater extent to Kiev than Moscow.